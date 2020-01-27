THE THREE TREMORS Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SEAN PECK And HARRY CONKLIN Add More US Tour Dates

The Three Tremors - Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer) - and Steel Cartel Records, have announced the release of the 3-disc digipak, The Three Tremors - The Solo Versions, and have just unveiled a new video for the track, "Sonic Suicide"

Sean: "This video has some cool footage from our recent round of touring and speaks to the state of our media world we live in today where free speech is constantly under attack. Heavy metal has always been on the frontline defending and rebelling against censorship in all of its forms."

Harry: "This reminds me of what it was like to be in high school and rocking out in your bedroom to heavy metal feeling like it was you against the world!"

Tim: "This is one of my favorite songs on the record and it this radio edit version rocks. I like what they did with it and we felt strongly that is deserved a video to hammer home the strong message it has.”

Each of the three singers perform the entire self-titled debut album alone, adding their own stylings and nuances to all 12 of the songs. This brings a fresh and completely new take on the ground-breaking debut release, and all three versions are incredible in their own right. Each of the discs has brand new original artwork from Dusan Marcovic, and reflects the monstrous nature of this endeavour.

Included in the set is all new artwork and packaging, three separate discs (The Ripper version, The Tyrant Version, The Hell Destroyer Version) and all new photographs. Order here.

The Hell Destroyer: "We each sang and recorded the entire album and so much great material got left on the cutting room floor because of how we pieced together the original release. I felt we had a really cool product that we could put together and I started working with Dave Garcia to mix them and assemble them. We contacted the artist and had him paint some incredible cover art to match the ferocity of the recordings."

Ripper: "Everyone each had their own amazing version of the album and I was hoping we would find a way to get them released and now here they are."

The Tyrant: "This is a really cool, unique product that as a metal fan myself would want to have. The different approach we each took to the songs makes each version really fresh and interesting. Each guy really did a great job and it is definitely a trip the metal fan is going to enjoy."

Additionally, the band will be embarking on a US tour in 2020. A promotional video can be viewed below.

Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin - "We had a great time on the last US tour we did. We are changing up the set a little bit for this upcoming run and throwing some cool new surprises in. I think the people are going to love it."

Tim "Ripper" Owens - "I'm really looking forward to hitting some of these States that we missed last time and bringing our show to places like Texas and Florida, that we have not played yet."

Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck - "The album has been out for a while now, so people are more familiar with us as a band and the songs. We are following it up with the solo releases now so these new shows will be supporting that release. We will have some really radical new merchandise to go along with it, which I cannot wait to see. I love it that we are pounding America again and bringing this one of a kind metal experience to new cities as we expand our reach and get back to pounding the anvil!"

Tour dates:

January

27 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

28 - Dallas, TX - Trees

29 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

30 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

31 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

February

1 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

March

25 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

27 - SLC, UT - Liquid Joe's

28 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

29 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

April

1 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

2 - Waterford, NY - Chrome

3 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

5 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51

7 - Des Moines, Iowa - Vaudeville Mews

8 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

9 - Joliet, II - The Forge

10 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Girabaldi’s

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Whiskey Junction

Ticketing links for US dates can be found here.