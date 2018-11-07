THE THREE TREMORS Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SEAN PECK And HARRY CONKLIN Confirm January Release Date For Self-Titled Debut

The Three Tremors - the new supergroup featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean “The Hell Destroyer” Peck (Cage, Death Dealer, Denner/Shermann) - will release their self-titled debut album on January 18th via Steel Cartel Records. Pre-order here.

“Sean's band, Cage, opened for Judas Priest on the Jugulator tour in San Diego - that is where I first met him,” recalls Ripper. “He hit me up about resurrecting the idea and actually doing a record, and then a band, to put this out in the live setting also, and I thought it sounded really cool. The record came out really strong and I think the fans deserved to have a thing like this actually exist. We performed 2 of the songs live already when I was out in San Diego shooting the video for the first single, and it was a blast.”

“It was about 5 years ago, I was camping and thinking about the whole Three Tremors urban legend from long ago and what a shame it was that it never happened,” says Sean. “Then I started thinking about if there was a resurrected 2018 version of it, who would I get, and Tim and Harry were at the top of my list. I immediately reached out to Tim, who agreed to embark on this adventure and Harry quickly joined next. It took a long time to put it together, create the right songs, and get it properly arranged, but the results are beyond my wildest expectations. I think the fans are really going to freak out on what we have done with this record, and live it’s going to be almighty I assure you!"

“Sean and I ended up at a party together in Germany, where we were both playing the same festival, and he told me about the Three Tremors album he was putting together and asked if I would be into it,” adds Harry. “He described the concept and how he wanted to bring this old idea to actual life and I said I was in. Once I started hearing the songs that were being sent over for me to record, I knew this thing was going to be really powerful. Then when I got sent the final mixes with all three of us on it, my jaw hit the floor on how well it all came together. For heavy metal fans, this is the ultimate.”

The Three Tremors nourish in heavy metal anthems, and feature the illustrious chops of guitarist Dave Conan Garcia, whose tenacity fuels the fire, allowing the music to naturally flow in complimentary tone. Second guitarist Casey Trask picks up the pace and pushes the boundaries alongside bassist Alex Pickard, who highlights a melodic sensibility giving character to the overall tonality. On drums, the thrash machine Sean Elg adds in his perfectly placed fills and signature double bass patterns.

The Three Tremors self-titled debut highlights artwork ingeniously created by renowned artist Marc Sasso (Dio, Halford, Adrenaline Mob, Death Dealer), to showcase an apocalyptic battle between demonic hyper-wolves and the Three Tremors, who marched into an underworld overshadowed by evil forces only armed with bullets powered by heavy metal sorcery to reclaim the dystopian lands.

The album will feature 12 new songs that depict monumental stories of time honored heavy metal themes as written by Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck, focusing on original concepts to highlight three of the most revered and relentless voices in heavy metal.

The The Three Tremors tracklisting:

"Invaders From The Sky"

"Bullets For The Damned"

"When The Last Scream Fades"

"Wrath Of Asgard"

"The Cause"

"King Of The Monsters"

"The Pit Shows No Mercy"

"Sonic Suicide"

"Fly Or Die"

"Lust Of The Blade"

"Speed To Burn"

"The Three Tremors" (Bonus Track)

"When The Last Scream Fades" lyric video teaser:

“Invaders From The Sky” lyric video: