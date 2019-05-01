THE THREE TREMORS Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SEAN PECK And HARRY CONKLIN Premier "Fly Or Die'" Music Video; Band To Headline Spain's MetalFest XIV

The Three Tremors - Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer) - have unveiled the latest video from their self-titled debut, for the track “Fly Or Die”. As seen in the striking clip, footage of fighter planes and the Three Tremors singing the tune on a landing strip is on display throughout.

Sean: "This video was great to shoot on a bunch of levels. First I am a big war buff and being in the cockpit of that Mustang was incredible. To think all those brave warriors did battle in those tight, cramped cockpits, gives you an entirely new perspective on just how insane it must have been. Next I think the metal godz were smiling on us that day as it was the eye of the storm, and the only clear day without heavy rain for 2 weeks straight. The mountains surrounding San Diego were covered in snow and the air was crisp, it was a glorious day to do this tribute to such an important event in American history. After playing this song live now for over 30 plus shows, a lot of fans have been calling it the 'Aces High' of the modern age which of course is the ultimate heavy metal compliment!"

Harry: "Best “hair day” of my life!! Blast being a part of the past! Always the best time of my life filming with my metal brothers!"

Ripper: "This is another great song to play live. The place always fires off once this song gets going."

The trio have just wrapped up their first-ever US tour, and are planning on remaining busy - more dates will be announced shortly, including a spot confirmed at MetalFest XIV in Spain on August 3rd.

And now, metalheads can see what the buzz is about by their latest music video! Watch "Fly Or Die" below.

The The Three Tremors tracklisting:

"Invaders From The Sky"

"Bullets For The Damned"

"When The Last Scream Fades"

"Wrath Of Asgard"

"The Cause"

"King Of The Monsters"

"The Pit Shows No Mercy"

"Sonic Suicide"

"Fly Or Die"

"Lust Of The Blade"

"Speed To Burn"

"The Three Tremors" (Bonus Track)

