THE THREE TREMORS Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SEAN PECK And HARRY CONKLIN - "This Is Bringing That Urban Legend To Life And Making It Real" (Video)

Scotty J at Rock Titan recently conducted an interview with The Three Tremors members Tim "The Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest) and Sean Peck (Cage, Death Dealer) about the project (which is rounded out by Jag Panzer's Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (JAG PANZER).

On using The Three Tremors name:

Sean: "My whole point was because it was the urban legend, that's the whole reason we did it; to say it was never real, it never happened and it was a great idea, so let's make it happen. We talked about calling it something else, but the whole point of it from the start was to be The Three Tremors. Since Dickinson, Tate and Halford never did it, this is the 2018 version. It's a shame... us metal fans, it's just, like, what could have been? They would have been probably amazing, and so this is bringing that urban legend to life and making it real. And I always say, man, if they wanna do their version of The Three Tremors, that would be great for us as metal fans. We just did it 'cause the fans deserve something like this, and this is the 2018 version. When I thought about the other two guys I could get, I mean, Tim and Harry were at the top of the list. I'm just stoked they agreed to be a part of it."

On their recent European tour:

Tim: "It was great. We had a blast. The band is so good - the Cage guys - and I think it makes it that much more enjoyable when you've got a good band and everybody gets along. We had a lot of fun. We laugh at Harry a lot. We all tell jokes. It was fun to do it. And I think what was, again, cool was that nobody knew the songs. We played a couple from our history, but really, just a few of 'em — a couple of Priest classics we threw in just to have fun at the end. But I think it was really special because no one has even heard it yet. So we're trying out these songs - the whole record - where nobody knew one song. They had a few teasers on the Internet, so they knew one or two songs from video things and teasers, but that's about it."

Sean: "It was great, man. We had to figure out who was gonna sing what on the fly and sometimes we did it a little different every night, but we played the entire album - all 12 songs - every night and the crowd really responded great to 'em, never hearing 'em before. We didn't really plan it to go that way, just because the distributor made us push the release out to January. But after being home, it's kind of cool that we went out and did a whole tour before the album's out, before it's even available. It's something that is a big way to advertise it. And I think it's gonna work to our benefit."

The Three Tremors are releasing their self-titled debut on January 18th. A sampling of music can be found via the YouTube clips below.

The album will include twelve original songs total (over 60 minutes of music), and features all three singers on every track. A blend of songs that cover all the different heavy metal styles, the album features some of the most incredible metal vocal performances ever put to tape. Also included is cover art by Marc Sasso (who has previously worked with the likes of Dio, Halford, Cage, and Adrenaline Mob), while the CD will feature a 16-track digi-book, packed with incredible visuals and artwork.

“We couldn’t be more fired up for the album to finally be released. We just got off our European tour and after playing the entire album live for 17 shows, we saw the reaction of the fans to these songs. It was incredible and so we have good reason to be excited for the rest of the metal world to experience this celebration of heavy metal!” - Sean

“This record is a throw-back to the glory days of heavy metal. It will make you feel like you are in high school again!” - Harry

“This is one for the true metal fans. I think this will exceed even their highest expectations. Great stuff!” - Ripper

Fans should also note that several special purchasing options are available via Pledge Music, which include bundles, shirts, patches, and other must-haves for headbangers.

Fresh off of a European tour of 10 countries to promote the release of the album (where the album was performed live in its entirety to rave reviews), the Three Tremors nourish in heavy metal anthems, and feature the illustrious chops of guitarist Dave Conan Garcia, whose tenacity fuels the fire, allowing the music to naturally flow in complimentary tone. Second guitarist Casey Trask picks up the pace and pushes the boundaries alongside bassist Alex Pickard, who highlights a melodic sensibility giving character to the overall tonality. On drums, the thrash machine Sean Elg adds in his perfectly placed fills and signature double bass patterns.

And in 2019, metalheads will finally get to hear what will undoubtedly be one of the most vocal-heavy metal releases of all-time, by the Three Tremors.

The The Three Tremors tracklisting:

"Invaders From The Sky"

"Bullets For The Damned"

"When The Last Scream Fades"

"Wrath Of Asgard"

"The Cause"

"King Of The Monsters"

"The Pit Shows No Mercy"

"Sonic Suicide"

"Fly Or Die"

"Lust Of The Blade"

"Speed To Burn"

"The Three Tremors" (Bonus Track)

Album release promo video:

"When The Last Scream Fades" lyric video teaser:

“Invaders From The Sky” lyric video: