THE THREE TREMORS Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SEAN PECK And HARRY CONKLIN To Release 3-Disc Set, The Solo Versions; European Tour Announced

The Three Tremors - Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer) - and Steel Cartel Records have announced the Friday, November 15th, 2019 release of a 3-disc digipak, called The Three Tremors - The Solo Versions.

Each of the three singers perform the band's entire self-titled debut album alone, adding their own stylings and nuances to all 12 of the songs. This brings a fresh and completely new take on the ground-breaking debut release, and all three versions are incredible in their own right. Also included are three live bonus tracks recorded from their US tour. Each of the discs has brand new original artwork from Dusan Marcovic, and reflects the monstrous nature of this endeavour.

Bonus tracks for The Solo Versions:

"Invaders From The Sky" Live

"When the Last Scream Fades" Live

"The Three Tremors" Live

Included in the set is all new artwork and packaging, three separate discs (The Ripper version, The Tyrant Version, The Hell Destroyer Version), three live bonus tracks, and all new photographs.

Order here.

The Hell Destroyer: "We each sang and recorded the entire album and so much great material got left on the cutting room floor because of how we pieced together the original release. I felt we had a really cool product that we could put together and I started working with Dave Garcia to mix them and assemble them. We contacted the artist and had him paint some incredible cover art to match the ferocity of the recordings."

Ripper: "Everyone each had their own amazing version of the album and I was hoping we would find a way to get them released and now here they are."

The Tyrant: "This is a really cool, unique product that as a metal fan myself would want to have. The different approach we each took to the songs makes each version really fresh and interesting. Each guy really did a great job and it is definitely a trip the metal fan is going to enjoy."

Additionally, the band will be embarking on a European tour in November. The trio will be hitting several new territories as they seek to expand their reach to the European metal fans. The dates below are confirmed with more to be announced.

Ripper: "Excited to return to Europe and play to the fans now that the album has been out for a while now. We will be bringing some new surprises and changing up the set a bit from the last run out there we did. See you in the pit!"

The Tyrant: "I did a run with Jag Panzer earlier this year, and I am happy to tell all the people I met out on the road and asked about the Tremors return, that yes the Tremors are coming back to kill! See you in November!"

The Hell Destroyer: "Well we have been non-stop working on material since we did the US Tour and planning these dates and our return to Europe as one of our top priorities. We are supporting the SOLO VERSIONS release and will have the digipaks for sale out on the road along with some killer merchandise with the new cover artwork. I am stoked we are hitting a lot of places that we missed on the first run. Bring every metalhead you know because this is unlike any show you have ever seen!"

Tour dates:

November

13 - 7er Club - Mannheim, Germany

14 - Ragnarok - Bree, Belgium

15 - The Underworld - London, UK

17 - Little Devil - Tilburg, The Netherlands

20 - Pub Anchor - Stockholm, Sweden

21 - Bomber Bar - Motala, Sweden

22 - Dirty Harry - Gävle, Sweden

23 - High Voltage - Copenhagen, Denmark

25 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

26 - Collesseum - Kosice, Slovakia

27 - Viper Room - Wien, Austria

Ticket links for European dates can be found here.