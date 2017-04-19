THE TORCH Announce Second Album Chasing Light

Swedish rock/metal band The Torch have announced their new album Chasing Light. The album features ten songs was recorded from July to October 2016 in Studio Fonic, Gothenburg. A release date will be revealed soon.

Chasing Light was produced and engineered by Sebation Olsson (Avatar) and mixed and mastered by Dan Laskiewicz in Springfield, MA (The Acacia Strain).

Lineup:

Martin Söderqvist - vocals and guitars

Per Romvall - bass and backing vocals

Peter Derenius – drums