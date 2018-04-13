THE TORCH – Release Date Set For Chasing Light Album

Sweden’s The Torch have set May 11th as date for the worldwide release of their new album Chasing Light through Germany’s STF Records.

The album was recorded and produced in Gothenburg at Studiofonic by Sebastian “Basse” Olsson who previously worked with Avatar, among others. Mixing and mastering was handled by Dan Laskiewicz (The Acacia Strain, LGND) in Springfield, Massachusetts. For audio samples and more information head to TheTorch.se.

The sound on Chasing Light could best be described as a heavy trip to the '90s, in the vein of monumental bands like Alice in Chains and Soundgarden, but with a twist of its own.

Tracklisting:

“Black Wings”

“Ten Thousand Stones”

“Chasing Light”

“Blind”

“Dust”

“Again, Again, And Again”

“The World Belongs To No-One”

“Killed By Gravity”

“Medicine”

“Lies”