THE TORCH Sign With STF Records For Release Of Second Album

Sweden’s The Torch have inked a deal with German STF Records for the worldwide release and promotion of their sophomore album Chasing Light.

The album was recorded and produced in Gothenburg at Studiofonic by Sebastian “Basse” Olsson who previously worked with Avatar, among others. Mixing and mastering was handled by Dan Laskiewicz (The Acacia Strain, LGND) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The sound on Chasing Light could best be described as a heavy trip to the '90s, in the vein of monumental bands like Alice in Chains and Soundgarden, but with a twist of its own.

The release date for Chasing Light is yet to be confirmed, but it is set to be in the first half of 2018.