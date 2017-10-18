THE TRAGICALLY HIP Frontman GORD DOWNIE Dead At 53

Gord Downie, frontman for Canadian rock legends The Tragically Hip, passed away last night (October 17th, 2017) at the age of 53. Downie had an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma, which he discovered after a seizure in December, 2015.

The following message has been posted at The Tragically Hip’s official website:

“Last night Gord quietly passed away with his beloved children and family close by.

Gord knew this day was coming - his response was to spend this precious time as he always had - making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips.

Gord said he had lived many lives. As a musician, he lived “the life” for over 30 years, lucky to do most of it with his high school buddies. At home, he worked just as tirelessly at being a good father, son, brother, husband and friend. No one worked harder on every part of their life than Gord. No one.

We would like to thank all the kind folks at KGH and Sunnybrook, Gord’s bandmates, management team, friends and fans. Thank you for all the help and support over the past two years.

Thank you everyone for all the respect, admiration and love you have given Gord throughout the years – those tender offerings touched his heart and he takes them with him now as he walks among the stars.

Love you forever Gord.

The Downie Family”

Last summer, the Kingston, Ontario-based band undertook a final summer tour. The Tragically Hip’s last show was performed in the band’s hometown on August 20th, 2016. The show was broadcast by the CBC.