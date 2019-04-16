THE TREATMENT Announce U.K. Tour

British hard rock five-piece, The Treatment, released their new album, Power Crazy, on March 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl. To coincide with the release of Power Crazy, The Treatment recently embarked on a co-headline UK tour with Airrace and will hit the road in the UK once again in May on the headlining Power Crazy Tour with special guests Bigfoot.

The Treatment are renowned for their high energy live show. The band have toured with the likes of Alice Cooper, Steel Panther, Thin Lizzy, Kiss, Motley Crüe, and Slash as well as gracing the stages at Download and Hellfest festivals, amongst others.

Dates:

May

22 – Wolverhampton – The Slade Room

23 – Swansea – Hanger 18

24 – London – The Underworld

25 – Norwich – The Waterfront

27 – Cambridge – The Portland

29 – Sheffield – Corporation

30 – Manchester – Rebellion

31 – Glasgow – Stereo

June

1 – Carlisle – The Brickyard

2 – Newcastle – The Cluny

Power Crazy is the band’s fourth full-length album and continues their successful formula of coupling sonic power with a taste for infectious riffs. With this record, The Treatment are firing on all cylinders with their slice of no frills hard rock. A quick listen will instantly reveal the essential ingredients of a classic hard rock album: riffs, huge choruses, catchy licks, and straight to the point songs.

Power Crazy is also The Treatment’s first album to feature new singer Tom Rampton. With his raspy voice reminiscent of the classic Bon Scott tone, you can rest assured he knows how to ride high on the guitar attack from guitarists Tao and Tagore Grey.

"Hang Them High" video:

"Bite Back" lyric video:

