THE TREATMENT Release "Let's Get Dirty" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

The Treatment have released a new single, entitled "Let's Get Dirty". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Says the band: "The wait is finally up! 'Let's Get Dirty" is here along with a music video. It is available on most major platforms. Feel free to leave a comment on the video and let us know what you think. This song will be included in our set as well as many more new songs when we hit the road in September in the UK!

"Thanks to our main man Laurie Mansworth for all his hard work on the production of this record. Big thanks to Tony Newton for mixing and Tagore Grey for engineering.

"WE ARE BACK! BIGGER. LOUDER. BETTER."

Stream or buy “Let’s Get Dirty” here.