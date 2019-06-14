THE TRIGGER Issue "What Have We Become" Video

The Trigger's new digital single "What Have We Become" is out now, and comes with an official video that's available for your viewing pleasure:

The official video for the previous single "Pray" can be seen below:

Both songs are taken from the band's upcoming album, The Time Of Miracles, which will be released on July 26th via Massacre Records. You can already pre-order it here.

Heavy guitars, sophisticated vocal lines, catchy riffs and memorable melodies - The Trigger's album The Time Of Miracles has it all! Their mix of hard rock and metal is spiced up by adding other genres into the mix. Guest vocalists on the album include: Darko Živković (Downstroy), Marko Matijević Sekul (Manntra) and Vladimir Lalić (Organized Chaos).

Tracklisting:

"Pray"

"Don't Feed The Cannibals" (Ft. Darko Downstroy)

"Ashes And Bones"

"Kingdom Will Never Come"

"What Have We Become"

"Out Of Clay"

"Boom" (Ft. Marko Manntra)

"Used Up And Dead"

"Good Dog"

"Happy New Year"

"Reality" (Ft. Vladimir Lalić and Emir Hot)

"Abyss"