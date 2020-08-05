THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JARIO “TORMENTOR” GUEDZ To Unleash Debut EP In October; "Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea" Lyric Video Streaming

Brazilian death metal unit, The Troops Of Doom, will release their debut EP, The Rise Of Heresy, on October 9 via Nuclear Blast's digital subsidiary, Blood Blast Distribution.

The Troops Of Doom is led by guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz from the band The Mist and former member of Sepultura's original lineup playing author and co-author of the classic albums Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions and having also collaborated on some of Schizophrenia's compositions. The band also includes bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, ex-Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, acclaimed graphic artist for legendary bands such as Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and Hatebreed among many others). The Troops Of Doom's goal is to revisit the essence of '80s style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.

The Rise Of Heresy, which features four original songs and two cover versions of Sepultura classics, "Bestial Devastation" and "Troops Of Doom," was mastered by Øystein G. Brun (Borknagar) at Crosound Studio in Norway. In advance of the EP's release, The Troops Of Doom unleash a lyric video for first single, "Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea". Watch below.

Comments Guedz, "I'm really stoked about this first single. It's part of something that I've dreamed of for a long time and it's finally a reality, one that was born in the middle of this pandemic, which is crazy. At least we're taking something positive from all this. There's much passion and dedication on this work with The Troops Of Doom. The whole band and team is beyond fantastic, which drives me to push myself to the edge, putting out this feeling through the music somehow. This first song is a trip back to the 'old days,' and the EP in general will bring listeners back to that nostalgic vibration, in a very good way, of course. We want to offer a full experience where the listener can feel as though they're in time machine, exploring that primitive and nasty metal sound from the '80s, inspired by my own Sepultura years as well as all those iconic bands we love like Slayer, Kreator, Celtic Frost, Sodom, Possessed, and Death, among others. It's a true homage to the old! That's what we're trying to revisit with this debut and I hope the diehard metalheads catch this and enjoy it, playing loud!"

The Rise Of Heresy will be released digitally. For pre-orders, head here.

The Rise Of Heresy tracklisting:

"Whispering Dead Words"

"Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea"

"The Confessional"

"The Rise Of Heresy"

"Bestial Devastation" (Sepultura Cover)

"Troops Of Doom" (Sepultura Cover)

"Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea" lyric video:

The Troops Of Doom lineup:

Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz - guitar

Alex Kafer - bass, vocals

Marcelo Vasco - guitar

Alexandre Oliveira - drums