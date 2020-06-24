THE TROOPS OF DOOM – Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JARIO “TORMENTOR” GUEDZ Launches New Project

Former Sepultura guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz has launched a new project called The Troops Of Doom. The band, which also includes acclaimed graphic artist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis) on guitar, Alex Kafer (ex-Necromancer, Explicit Hate, Enterro) on vocals/bass and Alexandre Oliveira (Tianastácia, Southern Blacklist) on drums, recently signed a deal with Nuclear Blast's digital subsidiary Blood Blast for the release of its debut EP, The Rise Of Heresy, featuring four new original songs and cover versions of two early Sepultura classics, "Bestial Devastation" and "Troops Of Doom".

"The Troops Of Doom is specially inspired by my early Sepultura albums, but not only. It has a very old-school approach overall, primitive and raw, almost nostalgic, I would say, znd on a good way, of course... bringing back that '80s metal bands feeling." Jairo says.

Guedz performed on Sepultura’s 1986 album Morbid Visions and served as lead guitarist of the band from 1985-1987.