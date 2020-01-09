THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES Release "5.0.1." Live At The Fillmore; Video

The Underground Thieves, the Philadelphia-based band led by artist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri, have unveiled a video for their fan- favorite live song, “5.0.1.”. The hypnotic performance, featuring Perri on lead guitar, was filmed during the band’s sold out shows in December supporting The Struts at the Fillmore Philadelphia, and showcases the group’s electrifying stage presence and deep musical abilities.

“I wanted to take our live show up a notch and give the audience something unexpected,” said Perri, who delivers an intense and emotional guitar solo. “‘5.0.1.’ grows and changes a little every night. Even though we have musical cues, it’s largely improvised and really keeps us on our toes.”

The performance features Brian Weaver on bass; Justin DiFebbo on Hammond organ and synthesizer; and Zil Fessler on drums. The video was co-produced by Ari Halbkram in collaboration with Derek Brad, Brynn Bailey and Steven Hirsch. Watch below: