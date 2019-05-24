THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES Release “Whole Lotta Money” Single; Music Video Streaming

The Underground Thieves, a Southern California-based music collective led by artist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri, released its new single and accompanying music video today. Titled “Whole Lotta Money”, the upbeat, fuzz-guitar-driven anthem is the band’s eighth release to date, and the second to feature Perri on lead vocals.

“Whole Lotta Money” has already started earning acclaim for its captivating sounds and confident moods from the band’s music industry contemporaries, including Greta Van Fleet’s Danny Wagner, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr, and Gibson’s Director of Brand Experience, Mark Agnesi.

“I haven’t heard a song that has made me LITERALLY want to get up and get a guitar and start playing immediately since I was a little kid.” - Danny Wagner

“This song is infectious. You can’t not boogie when you hear it. And, not only does it contain Nick Perri’s fantastic guitar playing, but he has stepped up to the vocal mic and is singing his ass off[.]” - Charlie Starr

“The guitar playing, the tones, that drum groove, the hook...everything about it is infectious.” - Mark Agnesi



Produced by Perri, “Whole Lotta Money” features Justin DiFebbo (K-Floor) on Hammond organ and synthesizer, Brian Weaver (Silvertide) on bass, Anthony Montesano and Michael Montesano (Pepper’s Ghost) on background vocals, and new Underground Thieves addition Zil Fessler (Rusted Root) on drums.

“I wanted to write something fun and empowering about being grateful for what you have, and not relying on material goods for happiness,” said Perri, who - embracing his roots - delivers a passionate, minute-long guitar solo in the track. “I’m singing from the heart and through my guitar. This song is honest and authentically me.”

Longtime Thieves collaborator Austin M. Bauman filmed the one-shot music video, taking viewers on a tour of Perri’s neighborhood as Perri and friends showcase their feel-good summer strut.

“We try to up our own game with each music video, continually broadening our band’s horizons,” said Perri. “This video has been the most exciting one to create.”

“Whole Lotta Money” - along with The Underground Thieves’ seven preceding singles - is available on iTunes, Spotify and other major music networks. It was mixed and mastered by Marc DiSisto, whose credits include U2, Pink Floyd, Sheryl Crow, Joe Cocker and Don Henley, among other classic rock and pop icons. DiSisto also engineered Silvertide’s Show & Tell album, on which Perri was lead guitarist and co-songwriter.



Four singles, dubbed “chapters,” have yet to be released in The Underground Thieves’ 12-part story, a plan detailed by Perri last year. The band will release these anticipated chapters in real-time, upon completion of each song. Following the release of its twelfth chapter, the band will compile all chapters into a full-length album to be distributed both physically and electronically.

The Underground Thieves’ seventh single, “White Noise,” was voted song/video of the week in the UK by LouderSound.com and Classic Rock Magazine, whose review described the track as, “An enveloping swirl of 70s glam-tinged vocals and warming, melodious Americana that grows into something bigger and almost psychedelic[.]”

(Photo: Nick Perri, courtesy of Austin M. Bauman)