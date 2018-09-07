THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members Launch Official Music Video For "The Storm"

German-Italian melodic metal act The Unity have released the single and video "The Storm", from the forthcoming studio album Rise. Watch the clip below.

Drummer Michael Ehre says: "Full of joy and pride we present 'The Storm', the second single and the first official videoclip from our brand new album Rise. The song is the perfect example for what our music is all about: energy and melody. We hope that you have as much fun watching as we had shooting the clip!"

"Rise" will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on September 14th as limited Boxset (incl. CD, 2LP, flag, handsigned photocard, 6 track bonus CD, patch, sticker etc....see photo attached), CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream: https://TheUnity.lnk.to/Rise

The recording features 13 brand-new songs and was cut by drummer Michael Ehré (Gamma Ray) at the B Castle Studio. Rise was produced by the band themselves and, like its predecessor, mixed and mastered by Spanish sound engineer Miquel A. Riutort at the Psychosomatic Recording Studio.

Aside from Ehré, The Unity continue to consist of guitarists Henjo Richter (Gamma Ray) and Stef, vocalist Gianbattista Manenti, bassist Jogi Sweers and keyboardist Sascha Onnen.

“The new songs reflect the amazing energy and extremely enthusiastic responses at our shows, but also the very positive media reactions,” Michael Ehré sums up the material on Rise.

Soon after its release, Rise will also be presented to The Unity’s rapidly growing fan base as part of an extensive tour. From mid-October, The Unity will accompany Axel Rudi Pell and his band, and the date of the big release show at Ehré’s home town of Nordenham has already been announced (see tour dates below). So the second round of The Unity’s triumphal march is about to kick off.

Tracklisting:

"Revenge"

"Last Betrayal"

"You Got Me Wrong"

"The Storm"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Welcome Home"

"All That Is Real"

"No Hero"

"The Willow Tree"

"Above Everything"

"Children Of The Light"

"Better Day"

"L.I.F.E."

"No Hero" lyric video:

Tour dates are listed below.

October (with Axel Rudi Pell)

18 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

20 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

23 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Music Garden

24 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

30 - Langen (Frankfurt), Germany - Neue Stadthalle

31 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

November (with Axel Rudi Pell)

2 - Emden, Germany - Live Music Center

3 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

November

17 - Nordenham, Germany - Jahnhalle (CD release show)