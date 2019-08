THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members Launch Teaser Video For Fall Headline Tour

German-Italian melodic metal act, The Unity, have released a new tour teaser for their upcoming headline run in fall 2019. Watch below.

Dates:

October

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

18 - Oldenburg, Germany - Cadillac

19 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

November

1 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

2 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

(Photo - Alexander Mertsch)