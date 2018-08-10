THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members Release "No Hero" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

German-Italian melodic metal act The Unity have released the single and lyric video for the song "No Hero". The song is taken from the forthcoming studio album Rise.

Drummer Michael Ehre says: "Full of pride and joy we present our brand new single 'No Hero', the first sign of life of our new album Rise. Now that we finished the production of our second record, we can't wait for the reactions to this first release, which will be supported by a lyric video." Watch the clip below.

Rise will be released via SPV/Steamhammer on September 14th as limited Boxset (incl. CD, 2LP, flag, hand signed photo card, 6 track bonus CD, patch, sticker etc.), CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream. Pre-order here.

The recording features 13 brand-new songs and was cut by drummer Michael Ehré (Gamma Ray) at the B Castle Studio. Rise was produced by the band themselves and, like its predecessor, mixed and mastered by Spanish sound engineer Miquel A. Riutort at the Psychosomatic Recording Studio.

Aside from Ehré, The Unity continue to consist of guitarists Henjo Richter (Gamma Ray) and Stef, vocalist Gianbattista Manenti, bassist Jogi Sweers and keyboardist Sascha Onnen.

“The new songs reflect the amazing energy and extremely enthusiastic responses at our shows, but also the very positive media reactions,” Michael Ehré sums up the material on Rise.

Soon after its release, Rise will also be presented to The Unity’s rapidly growing fan base as part of an extensive tour. From mid-October, The Unity will accompany Axel Rudi Pell and his band, and the date of the big release show at Ehré’s home town of Nordenham has already been announced (see tour dates below). So the second round of The Unity’s triumphal march is about to kick off.

Tracklisting:

"Revenge"

"Last Betrayal"

"You Got Me Wrong"

"The Storm"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Welcome Home"

"All That Is Real"

"No Hero"

"The Willow Tree"

"Above Everything"

"Children Of The Light"

"Better Day"

"L.I.F.E."

"No Hero" lyric video:

Tour dates:

October (with Axel Rudi Pell)

18 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

20 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

23 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Music Garden

24 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

30 - Langen (Frankfurt), Germany - Neue Stadthalle

31 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

November (with Axel Rudi Pell)

2 - Emden, Germany - Live Music Center

3 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

November

17 - Nordenham, Germany - Jahnhalle (CD release show)