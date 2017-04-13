THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members Release “No More Lies” Single And Music Video

The Unity, the new band founded by drummer Michael Ehré and guitarist Henjo Richter (both Gamma Ray), release their second digital single and video for the song "No More Lies" today. A real taster for all aficionados of powerful hard rock and technically accomplished melodic metal.

The band about the song: "We´re happy to present with “No More Lies”, another track from our upcoming debut album. It stands for all that The Unity has to offer: cool riffing and strong melodies. For us this is the best track to show the metalfans what they can expect from our album."

Along with their two figureheads, Richter and Ehré, The Unity consists of Gianba Manenti (vocals), Stef E (guitar), Jogi Sweers (bass) and Sascha Onnen (keyboards), all of them musicians that many fans have been familiar with since Ehré’s former band Love.Might.Kill arrived on the scene.

The Unity’s debut album will be released on May 5th, followed by a tour with German hard rock legends Sinner, a release show in their German hometown and appearances on festivals in the Czech Republic and Germany. Tour dates are listed below.

The Unity debut was produced by the musicians themselves, mostly at Ehré’s own B Castle Studio and mixed and mastered by Spain’s Miquel A. Riutort at the Psychosomatic Recording Studio. The impressive cover artwork, penned by Alexander Mertsch who has worked for the likes of Deep Purple, Gamma Ray, Status Quo and Europe, also deserves a mention.

Tracklisting:

“Rise And Fall”

“No More Lies”

“God Of Temptation”

“Firesign”

“Always Just You”

“Close To Crazy”

“The Wishing Well”

“Edens Fall”

“Redeemer”

“Super Distortion”

“Killer Instinct”

“Never Forget”

“Rise And Fall” lyric video:

The Unity will be released as CD digi (incl. poster), double gatefold LP, download and stream.

Tour dates:

May (with Sinner)

12 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

13 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

14 - Essen, Germany - Turock

16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

18 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Live Club

19 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

CD release show:

May

27 - Nordenham, Germany - Jahnhalle (plus special guests)

Festival shows:

June

3 - Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

July

15 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival