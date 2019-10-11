THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members Release Official Video For "Welcome Home"

German-Italian melodic metal act, The Unity, have released a video for the song "Welcome Home", taken from the current studio album, Rise.

The band comments: "This video is our way to say 'thank you' to our fans for their unbelievable support! Watching the 'Welcome Home' clip makes us review all the nice moments we shared on tour. We can't wait to be back on stage!"

Check out the band's tour schedule below.

Dates:

October

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

18 - Oldenburg, Germany - Cadillac

19 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

November

1 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

2 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

(Photo - Alexander Mertsch)