THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members Release Official Video For "Welcome Home"
October 11, 2019, an hour ago
German-Italian melodic metal act, The Unity, have released a video for the song "Welcome Home", taken from the current studio album, Rise.
The band comments: "This video is our way to say 'thank you' to our fans for their unbelievable support! Watching the 'Welcome Home' clip makes us review all the nice moments we shared on tour. We can't wait to be back on stage!"
Check out the band's tour schedule below.
Dates:
October
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
18 - Oldenburg, Germany - Cadillac
19 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
November
1 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
2 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
(Photo - Alexander Mertsch)