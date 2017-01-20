THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members Release “Rise And Fall” Single And Lyric Video; Debut Album Due In May
The Unity, the new band founded by drummer Michael Ehré and guitarist Henjo Richter (both Gamma Ray), release their first digital single and lyric video for the song "Rise And Fall" today. A real taster for all aficionados of powerful hard rock and technically accomplished melodic metal.
Get the single here, and watch the lyric video below:
Along with their two figureheads, Richter and Ehré, The Unity consists of Gianba Manenti (vocals), Stef E (guitar), Jogi Sweers (bass) and Sascha Onnen (keyboards), all of them musicians that many fans have been familiar with since Ehré’s former band Love.Might.Kill arrived on the scene.
The debut album of The Unity will be released on May 5th, followed by a tour with German hard rock legends Sinner, and a release show in their German hometown.
Tour dates
May (with Sinner)
12 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame
13 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
14 - Essen, Germany - Turock
16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
18 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Live Club
19 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
The Unity CD release show:
May
27 - Nordenham, Germany - Jahnhalle (plus special guests)