THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members Reveal More Details For Upcoming Debut Album

When haunting songs at the interface between hard rock and melodic metal meet with the excellent musical skills and extensive experience of all musicians involved, the result is bound to be brilliant. The Unity are a prime example of this, all musical parameters pointing to an outstanding act with a promising future.

After all, The Unity is the new group founded by Gamma Ray members Michael Ehré (drums) and Henjo Richter (guitar). Richter has been part of the Hamburg power metal outfit for some twenty years, while Ehré’s CV includes – prior to his joining the Gamma Ray fold in 2012 – renowned names such as Firewind, Uli Jon Roth and Unisonic, to name but a few. The Unity have spent almost 18 months working flat out on their first album, scheduled for release on Steamhammer/SPV on May 5th 2017. You don’t have to be a clairvoyant to predict a bright future for this band.

After all, in The Unity the two instrumentalists and composers Richter and Ehré have surrounded themselves with excellent colleagues who not only share their artistic vision but have already played live on stage with them in other constellations: many fans have been familiar with exceptional Italian vocalist Gianba Manenti, guitarist Stef E, bassist Jogi Sweers and keyboardist Sascha Onnen since the launch of Ehré’s group Love.Might.Kill, which has released two albums to date and played shows in a large number of European countries.

The Unity debut was produced by the musicians themselves, mostly at Ehré’s own B Castle Studio and mixed and mastered by Spain’s Miquel A. Riutort at the Psychosomatic Recording Studio. The impressive cover artwork, penned by Alexander Mertsch who has worked for the likes of Deep Purple, Gamma Ray, Status Quo and Europe, also deserves a mention.

Tracklisting:

“Rise And Fall”

“No More Lies”

“God Of Temptation”

“Firesign”

“Always Just You”

“Close To Crazy”

“The Wishing Well”

“Edens Fall”

“Redeemer”

“Super Distortion”

“Killer Instinct”

“Never Forget”

“Rise And Fall” lyric video:

The Unity will be released as CD digi (incl. poster), double gatefold LP, download and stream.



Tour dates:

May (with Sinner)

12 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

13 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

14 - Essen, Germany - Turock

16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

18 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Live Club

19 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

The Unity CD release show:

May

27 - Nordenham, Germany - Jahnhalle (plus special guests)