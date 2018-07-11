THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY Members To Release Rise Album In September; On Tour With AXEL RUDI PELL In October / November

Only about a year and a half after the presentation of their self-titled debut album in spring 2017, German-Italian melodic metal act The Unity are ready to strike again: September 14th will see the release of their new album Rise via SPV/Steamhammer.

The recording features 13 brand-new songs and was cut by drummer Michael Ehré (Gamma Ray) at the B Castle Studio. Rise was produced by the band themselves and, like its predecessor, mixed and mastered by Spanish sound engineer Miquel A. Riutort at the Psychosomatic Recording Studio.

The first single to be released from the album will be "No Hero" on August 10th, the second single will be supported by an elaborate video clip. Aside from Ehré, The Unity continue to consist of guitarists Henjo Richter (Gamma Ray) and Stef, vocalist Gianbattista Manenti, bassist Jogi Sweers and keyboardist Sascha Onnen.

“The new songs reflect the amazing energy and extremely enthusiastic responses at our shows, but also the very positive media reactions,” Michael Ehré sums up the material on Rise.

Soon after its release, Rise will also be presented to The Unity’s rapidly growing fan base as part of an extensive tour. From mid-October, The Unity will accompany Axel Rudi Pell and his band, and the date of the big release show at Ehré’s home town of Nordenham has already been announced (see tour dates below). So the second round of The Unity’s triumphal march is about to kick off.

Rise will be released via SPV/Steamhammer on September 14th as limited Boxset (incl. CD, 2LP, flag, handsigned photocard, 6 track bonus CD, patch, sticker etc....), CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream.

Tracklisting:

"Revenge"

"Last Betrayal"

"You Got Me Wrong"

"The Storm"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Welcome Home"

"All That Is Real"

"No Hero"

"The Willow Tree"

"Above Everything"

"Children Of The Light"

"Better Day"

"L.I.F.E."

Tour dates:

July

14 - Vicovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

October (with Axel Rudi Pell)

18 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

20 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

23 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Music Garden

24 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

30 - Langen (Frankfurt), Germany - Neue Stadthalle

31 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

November (with Axel Rudi Pell)

2 - Emden, Germany - Live Music Center

3 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

November

17 - Nordenham, Germany - Jahnhalle (CD release show)