THE VINDICATED Team With Legendary Fantasy Artist KEN KELLY For Debut EP Release

Memorial Day weekend 2019 will bring with it a fresh supply of rock and roll for music. Friday, May 24, classic hard rock artists The Vindicated will release their debut EP, entitled Volume.

Inspired by influential rock titans (Van Halen, AC/DC, KISS, Cheap Trick) that have come before, but forging a sound uniquely their own, Kentucky rock artists, The Vindicated, prepare to leave a distinct thumbprint in rock and roll this spring. Helping to ensure an impression all their own, The Vindicated teamed with legendary heroic fantasy artist, Ken Kelly, to bring a special EP cover in the vein of classic rock albums with an attention-grabbing concept and comic flare. Kelly is well known for his work on classic and vivid album covers such as KISS - Destroyer/Love Gun/Destroyer: Resurrected, Rainbow – Rising, Ace Frehley – Space Invader, Coheed And Cambria – …No World For Tomorrow, and many others. Not to mention, a decades-long resume in the comic world, inking Conan The Barbarian, Masters Of The Universe, Star Wars, and more.

Guitarist Brady Torrance says: “The artwork that Ken created for this release is above and beyond expectations! As a kid, staring at the cover of Love Gun, I would have never imagined he would be part of helping to bring my band to life.”

Vocalist Red Straker adds: “To have our band become part of Ken’s artistic body of work is nothing short of a rock and roll dream come true!”

The debut EP, recorded from September - December 2018, at Oakwood Recording Studios in Lexington, KY, oozes classic rock inspired riffs, anthemic gang vocals, and hook-heavy, singable choruses that would appeal to music fans who have any soft spot for classic hard rock.

Producer John Howard remarked: “If you like straight forward rock and roll with a classic vibe, you’ll want to put Volume at the top of your playlist!”

The band’s debut single and title track from the EP (“Volume”) was released to positive reception across social media and online music retailers and streaming platforms on February 22. The follow-up single, to be announced in the coming days, will be released on April 12.

The Vindicated will headline a major concert event in Ashland/Boyd Co., Kentucky, planned to kick off Memorial Day weekend on Friday evening, May 24.

Bassist/backup vocalist Michael Straker notes: “We have been working under the radar, non-stop, since fall of 2017. It’s time to gear up, make the walk, step on stage, showcase what we’re about, what we can do, and give fans of rock and roll a fun and engaging experience they won’t forget. Even more importantly, we’ll be raising funds and awareness to benefit the Veterans of our country - who ARE the reasons we have music to write and perform, and a Memorial Day holiday to celebrate.”

Straker refers to a recent development, by which the concert event on Friday, May 24, and the band’s additional appearances over Memorial Day weekend, will raise awareness and funds for Honor Flight KY.