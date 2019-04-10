THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Debuts "On The Run" Music Video

Icelandic classic rock trio, The Vintage Caravan, have released a video for "On The Run", a track from their fourth studio album, Gateways, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Gateways tracklisting:

"Set Your Sights"

"The Way"

"Reflections"

"On The Run"

"All This Time"

"Hidden Streams"

"Reset"

"Nebula"

"Farewell"

"Tune Out"

Bonus track (Digi and 2LP only):

"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"On The Run" video:

"The Chain":

"Reset" video:

"Set Your Sights" visualizer:

"Reflections":