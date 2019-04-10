THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Debuts "On The Run" Music Video

April 10, 2019, 37 minutes ago

Icelandic classic rock trio, The Vintage Caravan, have released a video for "On The Run", a track from their fourth studio album, Gateways, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Gateways tracklisting:

"Set Your Sights"
"The Way"
"Reflections"
"On The Run"
"All This Time"
"Hidden Streams"
"Reset"
"Nebula"
"Farewell"
"Tune Out"

Bonus track (Digi and 2LP only):
"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"On The Run" video:

"The Chain":

"Reset" video:

"Set Your Sights" visualizer:

"Reflections":



