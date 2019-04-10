THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Debuts "On The Run" Music Video
April 10, 2019, 37 minutes ago
Icelandic classic rock trio, The Vintage Caravan, have released a video for "On The Run", a track from their fourth studio album, Gateways, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.
Gateways tracklisting:
"Set Your Sights"
"The Way"
"Reflections"
"On The Run"
"All This Time"
"Hidden Streams"
"Reset"
"Nebula"
"Farewell"
"Tune Out"
Bonus track (Digi and 2LP only):
"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)
"On The Run" video:
"The Chain":
"Reset" video:
"Set Your Sights" visualizer:
"Reflections":