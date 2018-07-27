THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Release "Set Your Sights" Single; Visualizer Streaming

Icelandic classic rock trio The Vintage Caravan have released a visualizer for their new single "Set Your Sights", featured on the band's upcoming fourth studio album Gateways, to be released on August 31st through Nuclear Blast.

Bassist Alexander Örn comments, "We're very happy to present our new single, 'Set Your Sights'. This is the opening track from the new album. We wanted to start off the record with something epic! This song was the first one we started working on for the album, and it really set the tone for the rest of the songs. It's accompanied by a trippy new visual video by Viennese artist Max Roehrle. We're quite proud of this one and hope you like it!"

Gateways can be pre-ordered in various formats here. The album will be available in the following formats:

- Digi

- 2LP (black, white)

- Digital

The band commented on their upcoming record, "We are very proud to present our new album, Gateways! Recorded in the legendary Sundlaugin Studios in Iceland (owned by Sigur Rós). Produced by Ian Davenport. Overall we think this album feels more mature than the previous ones. We really pushed ourselves to make this album sound as great as possible. I won't name any names but some people have been heard saying this is the greatest thing since sliced bread. We can't wait for you all to hear it/taste it."

Gateways tracklisting:

"Set Your Sights"

"The Way"

"Reflections"

"On The Run"

"All This Time"

"Hidden Streams"

"Reset"

"Nebula"

"Farewell"

"Tune Out"

Bonus Track (Digi and 2LP only)

"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Trailer:

"Reflections":