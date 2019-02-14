THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Streaming Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC Classic "The Chain"
February 14, 2019, an hour ago
Icelandic classic rock trio, The Vintage Caravan, are streaming their cover of Fleetwood Mac's classic hit, "The Chain". The cover is a bonus track on the digi-CD and vinyl editions of band's fourth studio album, Gateways, out now via Nuclear Blast. Listen to the song below, and order the album here.
Gateways tracklisting:
"Set Your Sights"
"The Way"
"Reflections"
"On The Run"
"All This Time"
"Hidden Streams"
"Reset"
"Nebula"
"Farewell"
"Tune Out"
Bonus track (Digi and 2LP only):
"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)
