THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Streaming New Single "Reflections"; More Gateways Album Details Revealed

Icelandic classic rock trio The Vintage Caravan are back! Featuring 10 new stirring tracks, their fourth studio album Gateways will be released on August 31st through Nuclear Blast. Today, the band can finally present a first taster of their upcoming record in the form of the first single, "Reflections". Check out the song below.

Guitarist/vocalist Óskar Logi comments, "We are so pleased to finally give you guys the first taste of Gateways. The track is a powerful one, heavy and melodic. The song came quickly together in the songwriting process but we spent a lot of time during the mixing and mastering to get the song (and the entire album) sounding as good as possible. We are super proud and we hope you'll enjoy 'Reflections'!"

Gateways can now be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Gateways will be available in the following formats:

- Digi

- 2LP (black, white)

- Digital

Gateways tracklisting:

"Set Your Sights"

"The Way"

"Reflections"

"On The Run"

"All This Time"

"Hidden Streams"

"Reset"

"Nebula"

"Farewell"

"Tune Out"

Bonus Track (Digi and 2LP only)

"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

The band commented on their upcoming record, "We are very proud to present our new album, Gateways! Recorded in the legendary Sundlaugin Studios in Iceland (owned by Sigur Rós). Produced by Ian Davenport. Overall we think this album feels more mature than the previous ones. We really pushed ourselves to make this album sound as great as possible. I won't name any names but some people have been heard saying this is the greatest thing since sliced bread. We can't wait for you all to hear it/taste it."