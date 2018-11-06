THE VISION ABLAZE Release New Single “Call Out”

Written by the band, recorded in BadCat Studio with renowned Danish producer Chris Kreutzfeldt and shot by Søren Jensen, ‘Call Out’ is an energetic poetic roar that combines the bands signature melodic style with an outstanding performance by new vocalist Tim Nederveen. This is what Tim has to say about “Call Out”:

“‘Call Out’ seeks to awaken our planet. It poses questions, such as when did you decide to be indifferent? When did you fall out? Why did you decide to shut your eyes? We are fast destroying the world we live in - on a hitherto unparalleled scale. Some of us realize the dire consequences, but widespread recognition has yet to surface. We insist on ignoring the warnings all around us, while unwittingly plotting our own demise. The world is falling apart and humanity is rushing fast towards its end. Life as we know it is simply ending with each passing moment.”

The song is intense, compelling and catchy, and accompanied by a carefully shot video. Musically it is exactly what you can expect for their next album. This is music for the fans of Scandinavian melodic and modern metal, at its best.

Since releasing much acclaimed and award winning debut album Youtopia through Denmark’s Mighty Music in 2015, The Vision Ablaze has known some major setbacks, but are back stronger than ever proven with their most recent single “Circle Of Sin”. The band formed in 2011, with two EP’s and an album in the bag, have signed with Prime Collective to release the upcoming sophomore album.