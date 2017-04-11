THE VOYNICH CODE Announce European Headlining Tour
Rising Portuguese tech-death band The Voynich Code have announced a European headline tour in support of their anticipated debut full-length Aqua Vitae, coming May 5th via Primordial Records.
Catch the band at the following shows, supported by Noise Trail Immersion:
May
6 – Porto – Cave 45
7 – Lisbon – Popular de Alvalade
17- Milano, Italy - Circolo Svolta
18 - Brescia, Italy - Vecchia Scuola Pub
19 - Cordenons, Italy - Rock Town
20 - Celje, Slovenia - Bar Kaos (TBC)
21 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Fatal Music Club
23 - Dresden, Germany - TBC
24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hades Reutlingen
25 - Hamburg, Germany - TBC
26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - TBC
27 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
28 - Northampton, UK - The Labour Club
29 - Brighton, UK - Sticky Mike's Frog Bar
30 - Sheffield, UK - Mulberry Underground
31 - London, UK - The Black Heart
Named after the mysterious Voynich Manuscript, Portugal's exponents of progressive technicality are a band starting to attract attention. Following the success of debut EP Ignotum, The Voynich Code are turning away from deathcore towards a more classic death metal sound.
Following an appearance at UK Tech-Metal Fest 2015, a home tour with Being As An Ocean, shows with Betraying the Martyrs, Desolated, and over 300,000 views on previous lead single, “Antithesis”, the future is exciting for Portugal's hottest new exports.
Tracklisting:
“Aqua Vitae”
“Aurum”
“I, The Weak”
“Flight 19”
“Delusion”
“Hope I.”
“Born To Suffer”
“King For A Day”
“Behind The Mirror”
“Hope II.”
“Immortalis”
“The Weight Of A Mortal’s Soul”
“Delusion” video: