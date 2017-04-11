THE VOYNICH CODE Announce European Headlining Tour

Rising Portuguese tech-death band The Voynich Code have announced a European headline tour in support of their anticipated debut full-length Aqua Vitae, coming May 5th via Primordial Records.

Catch the band at the following shows, supported by Noise Trail Immersion:

May

6 – Porto – Cave 45

7 – Lisbon – Popular de Alvalade

17- Milano, Italy - Circolo Svolta

18 - Brescia, Italy - Vecchia Scuola Pub

19 - Cordenons, Italy - Rock Town

20 - Celje, Slovenia - Bar Kaos (TBC)

21 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Fatal Music Club

23 - Dresden, Germany - TBC

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hades Reutlingen

25 - Hamburg, Germany - TBC

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - TBC

27 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback

28 - Northampton, UK - The Labour Club

29 - Brighton, UK - Sticky Mike's Frog Bar

30 - Sheffield, UK - Mulberry Underground

31 - London, UK - The Black Heart

Named after the mysterious Voynich Manuscript, Portugal's exponents of progressive technicality are a band starting to attract attention. Following the success of debut EP Ignotum, The Voynich Code are turning away from deathcore towards a more classic death metal sound.

Following an appearance at UK Tech-Metal Fest 2015, a home tour with Being As An Ocean, shows with Betraying the Martyrs, Desolated, and over 300,000 views on previous lead single, “Antithesis”, the future is exciting for Portugal's hottest new exports.

Tracklisting:

“Aqua Vitae”

“Aurum”

“I, The Weak”

“Flight 19”

“Delusion”

“Hope I.”

“Born To Suffer”

“King For A Day”

“Behind The Mirror”

“Hope II.”

“Immortalis”

“The Weight Of A Mortal’s Soul”

“Delusion” video: