THE VOYNICH CODE Streaming “Delusion” Single Featuring AUGUST BURNS RED’s Jake Luhrs

Rising Portuguese tech-death band The Voynich Code have released a new single ahead of their debut full-length, coming May 5th via Primordial Records.

The second track to be released from Aqua Vitae, “Delusion” features Jake Luhrs from American titans August Burns Red.

Named after the mysterious Voynich Manuscript, Portugal's exponents of progressive technicality are a band starting to attract attention. Following the success of debut EP Ignotum, The Voynich Code are turning away from deathcore towards a more classic death metal sound.

Following an appearance at UK Tech-Metal Fest 2015, a home tour with Being As An Ocean, shows with Betraying the Martyrs, Desolated, and over 300,000 views on previous lead single, “Antithesis”, the future is exciting for Portugal's hottest new exports.

Tracklisting:

“Aqua Vitae”

“Aurum”

“I, The Weak”

“Flight 19”

“Delusion”

“Hope I.”

“Born To Suffer”

“King For A Day”

“Behind The Mirror”

“Hope II.”

“Immortalis”

“The Weight Of A Mortal’s Soul”

“Delusion” video:

The Voynich Code are playing two home release shows in support of the album:

May

6 – Porto – Cave 45

7 – Lisbon – Popular de Alvalade