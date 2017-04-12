THE WATCHERS Featuring SPIRALARMS, BLACK GATES, ORCHID Members Announce US Tour Dates; “Just A Needle” Video Posted

Starting this June, the Sabbath Highway Tour will see San Francisco Bay rockers The Watchers - vocalist Tim Narducci and bassist Cornbread (SpiralArms, White Witch Canyon), Orchid drummer Carter Kennedy and guitarist Jeremy Von Eppic (BlackGates, The Venting Machine) - hitting the highways of the American heartland, crossing from their West Coast homes all the way to their stop at The Maryland Doom Fest, where they will lay waste to waiting audiences alongside such heavyweights as The Skull, Wo Fat, and Bang.

Before the tour commences, The Watchers will enter the studio to record their next full length offering, anticipated to be released by Ripple Music in September 2017.

Finally, to rev up for the tour, The Watchers just released a new video for “Just A Needle”, from the Sabbath Highway EP. Check it out and prepare for the Sabbath Highway!