THE WATCHERS Featuring SPIRALARMS, ORCHID, BLACKGATES Member Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Black Abyss Album

San Francisco doom rock band The Watchers will release its new album, Black Abyss, on March 9th via Ripple Music. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the title track below.

Recorded in California's Sonic Room Studios (Forbidden, Zed) and mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Y&T), the record features eight tracks of heavy street-riff rock and is the follow-up to The Watchers' 2016 debut, Sabbath Highway.

Formed in 2016, The Watchers features members of popular California underground bands SpiralArms, Orchid and BlackGates. Longtime vets of the San Francisco heavy music scene, the band plays razor-edged rock 'n' roll, fast and heavy. Black Abyss is a hard-charging riff-fest, jam-packed with rich solos, driving, blues-based harmonies and the unmistakable vocals of Tim Narducci (ex-Systematic). The Watchers' high-energy hard rock cooks like the Mojave Desert heat and distills the singular attitude and attributes of traditional heavy metal into the sound of now.

Tracklisting:

"Alien Lust"

"Black Abyss"

"Buzzard"

"Oklahoma"

"People Of The Gun"

"Seven Tenets"

"Starfire"

"Suffer Fool"

"Black Abyss":

Album teaser: