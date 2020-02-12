THE WEDDING BAND Featuring KIRK HAMMETT, ROBERT TRUJILLO And WHITFIELD CRANE Announce One-Off Show For Columbia, South Carolina

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane, Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid) - collectively known as The Wedding Band - will perform on Sunday, March 8th at The Senate in Columbia, SC. The Mars Volta / Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore and guest vocalist Bobby Patterson will join them.

Go to this location for ticket information.

The Wedding Band performed on July 26th, 2019 at Cosmo Music in Toronto-area city Richmond Hill as The Wedding Band. Watch the collective cover Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" below:

Cosmo Music previously posted a video featuring highlights from the event. Check it out below, and head here for photos.