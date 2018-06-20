THE WHITE SWAN Featuring KITTIE Drummer MERCEDES LANDER Announce Live Dates For Southern Ontario; Show In Montreal Confirmed
June 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander's other band, The White Swan, sees her singing and playing guitar teamed up with bassist Kira Longeuay and guitarist Shane Jeffers. The trio have announced a string of dates for Southern Ontario and a show for Montreal:
June
22 - Hamilton, ON - The Doors Pub
23 - Oshawa, ON - The Atria
30 - London, ON - 765 Old East
July
21 - Hamilton, ON - The Doors Pub
August
31 - Windsor, ON - Phog Bar
September
29 - Montreal QC - Piranha Bar
The White Swan released The White EP in July 2017. The tracklist is as follows:
"North Carolina"
"Lions"
"The White"
The White EP was engineered by Alastair Sims on March 26th, 2017 in London, Ontario at Villa Studios. The cover art and album layout by Colin Sinclair. Check out "North Carolina" below.
For information and updates on The White Swan go to this location.