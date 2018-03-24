THE WHITE SWAN Featuring KITTIE Drummer MERCEDES LANDER Announce Southern Ontario Live Dates

March 24, 2018, an hour ago

news the white swan kittie heavy metal

THE WHITE SWAN Featuring KITTIE Drummer MERCEDES LANDER Announce Southern Ontario Live Dates

Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander is now fronting a new band, The White Swan, which sees her singing and playing guitar teamed up with bassist Kira Longeuay and guitarist Shane Jeffers. The trio have announced a string of dates for Southern Ontario as follows:

April 
6 - London, ON - Call The Office
7 - Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

May 
25 - Windsor, ON - Backstage 
26 - Kitchener, ON - The Boathouse

July 
21 - Hamilton, ON - The Doors Pub

The White Swan released The White EP in July 2017. The tracklist is as follows:

"North Carolina"
"Lions"
"The White"

The White EP was engineered by Alastair Sims on March 26th, 2017 in London, Ontario at Villa Studios. The cover art and album layout by Colin Sinclair. Check out "North Carolina" below.

For information and updates on The White Swan go to this location.

Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews