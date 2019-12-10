THE WHITE SWAN Featuring KITTIE Drummer MERCEDES LANDER Back In The Studio; Confirmed To Support LIFE OF AGONY In London, Ontario
Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander's other band, The White Swan, sees her singing and playing guitar teamed up with bassist Kira Longeuay and guitarist Shane Jeffers. The trio are back in the studio working on new material. Check out the video clips below.
In addition, the band will support Life Of Agony on December 18th at Rum Runners in London, Ontario. Go to this location for event details.