THE WHITE SWAN Featuring KITTIE Drummer MERCEDES LANDER Back In The Studio; Video Available

Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander is now fronting a new band, The White Swan, which sees her singing and playing guitar teamed up with bassist Kira Longeuay and guitarist Shane Jeffers. The trio are back in the studio and have posted video from their recording sessions.

The White Swan released The White EP in July 2017. The tracklist is as follows:

"North Carolina"

"Lions"

"The White"

The White EP was engineered by Alastair Sims on March 26th, 2017 in London, Ontario at Villa Studios. The cover art and album layout by Colin Sinclair. Check out "North Carolina" below.

For information and updates on The White Swan go to this location.