THE WHITE SWAN Featuring KITTIE Drummer MERCEDES LANDER Gearing Up To Release New Music; Teaser Available

Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander's other band, The White Swan, sees her singing and playing guitar teamed up with bassist Kira Longeuay and guitarist Shane Jeffers. The trio hit the studio late last year to begin working on new material. Details of the upcoming release have yet to be made available, but they band has posted a teaser, found below.

The White Swan released their Touch Taste Destroy EP in September 2018.

The tracklisting is as follows:

"Touch Taste Destroy"

"Pelvic Sorcery"

"Inamorato"