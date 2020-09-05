THE WHITE SWAN Featuring KITTIE Drummer MERCEDES LANDER Streaming Cover Of TRACY BONHAM's "Tell It To The Sky"

Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander's other band, The White Swan, sees her singing and playing guitar teamed up with bassist Kira Longeuay and guitarist Shane Jeffers. The trio hit the studio late last year to begin working on new material. They will release their new EP, Nocturnal Transmission, on September 18th.

The EP's four tracks see the trio wearing their collective heart on their sleeves, delivering over twenty minutes of sprawling, melodic sound waves.