THE WHITE SWAN - New Digital EP And Limited Edition Vinyl LP Featuring Anubis Debut Available For Pre-Order; New Song "North Carolina" Streaming

Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander is now fronting a new band, The White Swan, which sees her singing and playing guitar teamed up with bassist Kira Longeuay and guitarist Shane Jeffers. They have checked in with the following update:

"The White Swan's new EP and last year's critically acclaimed Anubis EP together on one limited edition 12" record. Available on purple wax, it's dirty sludge synth rock with knobs turned to 11. This is a pre-order, the album will ship mid to late July. Includes digital pre-order of The White. The moment the album is released you'll get unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus a high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more."

Digital album releases June 9th. Item ships out on or around July 15th. Limited edition of 300. Check it out here.

The White EP tracklist is as follows:

"North Carolina"

"Lions"

"The White"

The EP was engineered by Alastair Sims March on 26th in London, Ontario at Villa Studios. The White cover art and album layout by Colin Sinclair. Check out "North Carolina" below.

For information and updates on The White Swan go to this location.