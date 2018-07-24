THE WHITE SWAN - New EP Available For Pre-Order; US Tour Dates Announced

Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander's other band, The White Swan, sees her singing and playing guitar teamed up with bassist Kira Longeuay and guitarist Shane Jeffers. The trio will release a new EP, Touch Taste Destroy, on September 7th. Pre-order is via Bandcamp here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Touch Taste Destroy"

"Pelvic Sorcery"

"Inamorato"

Touch Taste Destroy will also be offered as a special limited-edition vinyl on gold variant via War Crime Recordings. Details here.

The White Swan will hit the road this fall across Eastern Canada and Midwest U.S. Their schedule is as follows:

July

27 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

August

31 - Windsor, ON - Phog Bar

September

5 - Champaign, IL - Blips & Chitz (with StagHorn & Close The Hatch)

6 - Dayton, OH - Blind Bob’s (with Close The Hatch)

7 - Decatur, AL - The Jam Shop (with Close The Hatch and I Am The Law)

8 - Murfreesboro, TN - Autograph Rehearsal Studio (with Close The Hatch and I Am The Law)

29 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar