THE WHO Announce Las Vegas Residency In July / August

The Who have announced that they will launch their exclusive Las Vegas residency this summer at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning July 29th. One of rock’s most legendary and defining bands, The Who joins the home of the greatest entertainers in the world as the first rock band to take residency at The Colosseum since the venue opened in 2003.

Tickets for the first run of six shows scheduled July 29th through August 11th will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 17th at noon, PT. Fan Club Members can access pre-sale tickets before the public, starting today, Tuesday, March 14th, at 10 AM, PT. The residency is presented jointly by Caesars Entertainment and AEG Presents.

The first six shows going on sale are: July 29th and August 1st, 4th, 7th, 9th, 11th.

Fan Club Members can join the fan club here to get first access at great seats! Current members can login here to get your unique presale code.

Please note, if you’re a current member you will have a new presale code for 2017. Tickets for the general public may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763 or online at thecolosseum.com or axs.com.

Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees. Ticket prices are $500/$350/$225/$150/$99.50/$75 (prices include 9% Live Entertainment Tax as assessed by the State of Nevada). For groups of 10 or more, call 866-574-3851. All shows begin at 8 PM.

In addition, $1 from each ticket sold will benefit Teen Cancer America.

Fans can expect the band to take them on an amazing journey through their entire career with songs from classic albums such as Who’s Next, Tommy, Qujadrophenia and My Generation up to the present day.