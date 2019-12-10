THE WHO Announce Their Most Intimate Show In 40 Years; Exclusive Acoustic Performance Never To Be Repeated

To celebrate the release of their new album, WHO, The Who announce they will play their smallest live show in over 40 years! The date is set to mark 50 years to the day of their historic Live At Leeds show, February 14, 2020. This is a never to be repeated intimate acoustic show.

The show will take place on February 14 at Pryzm, located at 154 Clarence Street in Kingston Upon Thames, England. Further details and tickets here.

The Who recently announced they’ll be moving on in 2020 with more tour dates, not quite ready to close the books on their acclaimed Moving On! tour, which paired Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend with local symphony orchestras across North America and was hailed by critics as a once-in-a-lifetime rock experience. Along with a series of rescheduled shows announced earlier in the month, the band has expanded their 2020 itinerary to include a show on April 21 in Hollywood, FL (Hard Rock Live), April 23 in Cincinnati, OH (BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University), and a series of six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV kicking off on May 5 and running to May 16. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.

The Who’s April 23rd show in Cincinnati will have added historical significance as it will be the first time the band will be performing in the city since eleven lives were tragically lost as the concert crowd waited to get into The Who’s concert on December 3, 1979. The historic show was announced last night by local Cincinnati TV station WCPO after airing a documentary special commemorating the 40th anniversary of the tragedy - The Who: The Night That Changed Rock. Pete and Roger were both interviewed for the special program along with long-time manager Bill Curbishley. The Who will make a donation from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial, the organization that was founded to honor friends and classmates that lost their lives at the December 3, 1979 concert, providing college scholarships for students at Finneytown High School.

As always, the upcoming shows will feature The Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, passionately delivering The Who’s many classics.

Local symphonies will again be joining The Who for the 2020 shows, putting their indelible stamp on the music’s timelessness in support of Roger and Pete’s trademark emotional power.

$1 from each ticket sold for the Moving On! tour will benefit Teen Cancer America.

2020 US dates:

April

21 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

23 - BB&T Arena Northern Kentucky University - Highland Heights, KY

27 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX (Rescheduled)

30 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX (Rescheduled)

May

2 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO (Rescheduled)

5 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

7 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

9 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

12 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

14 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

16 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

The Who have one of the greatest rock legacies in music history, they’re one of the all-time great live bands, have sold over 100 million records world including nine US and ten UK top ten albums and 14 UK top ten singles in a career spanning six decades.

Now 55 years after they made their first recordings, The Who are back with their first new album in thirteen years, entitled WHO, out now via Polydor Records. Order WHO here.

The eleven-track album was mostly recorded in London and Los Angeles during spring and summer 2019 and was co-produced by Pete Townshend and D. Sardy (who has worked with Noel Gallagher, Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz) with vocal production by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers, Roger Daltrey, Wilko Johnson).

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend are joined on the album by long-time Who drummer Zak Starkey and bassist Pino Palladino along with contributions from Simon Townshend, Benmont Tench, Carla Azar, Joey Waronker and Gordon Giltrap.

Tracklisting:

"All This Music Must Fade"

"Ball And Chain"

"I Don’t Wanna Get Wise"

"Detour"

"Beads On One String"

"Hero Ground Zero"

"Street Song"

"I’ll Be Back"

"Break The News"

"Rockin’ In Rage"

"She Rocked My World"

"I Don’t Wanna Get Wise":

"All This Music Must Fade":

"Ball And Chain":

(Photo - Rick Guest / NEC Group)