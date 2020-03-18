THE WHO Announces Rescheduled UK And Ireland Tour Dates

The Who have announced that they have rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour dates for March 2021. The band wish to thank the fans for their patience and support.

Roger Daltrey assured fans last week that the shows, “Maybe the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”

All tickets for the original dates remain valid.

New dates:

March

5 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland

8 - M&S Bank - Liverpool, England

10 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

12 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England

15 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England

17 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England

22 - SSE Arena - Wembley (London), England

24 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, England

27 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales

29 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

The Who’s appearance on March 28, 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust has yet, along with all other TCT concert dates, to be rescheduled. Information will be posted as soon as Teenage Cancer Trust have rescheduled.

(Photo - Rick Guest / NEC Group)