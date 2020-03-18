THE WHO Announces Rescheduled UK And Ireland Tour Dates
March 18, 2020, 32 minutes ago
The Who have announced that they have rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour dates for March 2021. The band wish to thank the fans for their patience and support.
Roger Daltrey assured fans last week that the shows, “Maybe the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”
All tickets for the original dates remain valid.
New dates:
March
5 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland
8 - M&S Bank - Liverpool, England
10 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland
12 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England
15 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England
17 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England
22 - SSE Arena - Wembley (London), England
24 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, England
27 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales
29 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England
The Who’s appearance on March 28, 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust has yet, along with all other TCT concert dates, to be rescheduled. Information will be posted as soon as Teenage Cancer Trust have rescheduled.
(Photo - Rick Guest / NEC Group)