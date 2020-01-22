THE WHO - Deluxe Double Vinyl Reissues Of The Kids Are Alright, Quadrophenia Albums Out In March

UMC / Polydor will released deluxe double vinyl reissues of The Who albums, The Kids Are Alright and Quadrophenia, on March 6.

The Kids Are Alright: Deluxe Vinyl Reissue - Legendary companion album to the band’s classic documentary film of the same name from 1979, featuring the extraordinary 1967 Smothers Brothers TV show version of My Generation - including exploding drum-kit finale!

Features one of the most iconic rock images on the front cover - photographer Art Kane’s shot of the band draped in the Union Jack flag at the Carl Shurz Monument in Morningside Heights in New York City on the morning of Friday, April 5, 1968, the day of the first of the two concerts at Fillmore East, for a feature on new rock groups for Life Magazine.

Includes three performances from Woodstock - "Sparks", "Pinball Wizard" & "See Me, Feel Me", classic 1960s TV performances of "Magic Bus" and "Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere", and the definitive performance of "A Quick One, While He’s Away", the version they played at the Rolling Stones’ Rock & Roll Circus - a performance so good that, according to legend, it’s the reason why the Stones shelved the show for 20 years!

Features stunning live and rare versions of "My Generation", "I Can’t Explain", "I Can See for Miles", "Baba O’Riley" & many others.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"My Generation" (The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, 15 September 1967)

"I Can't Explain" (Twickenham Film Studios, 3 August 1965)

"Happy Jack" (Leeds University, 14 February 1970)

"I Can See For Miles" (The Smothers Brothers Show, 15 September 1967)

"Magic Bus" (Beat-Club, 12 October 1968)

"Long Live Rock" (Olympic Studios, Barnes, London, 5 June 1972)

Side B

"Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere" (Ready Steady Go! 1 July 1965)

"Young Man Blues" (Coliseum, London, 14 December 1969)

"My Wife" (Gaumont State Theatre, Kilburn, London, 15 December 1977)

"Baba O'Riley" (Shepperton Studios, London, 25 May 1978)

Side C

"A Quick One, While He's Away" (The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus film, recorded on 11 December 1968)

"Tommy Can You Hear Me?" (Beat-Club, 27 September 1969)

"Sparks" (Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, NY, 17 August 1969)

"Pinball Wizard" (Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, NY, 17 August 1969)

"See Me, Feel Me" (Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, NY, 17 August 1969)

Side D

"Join Together"/"Road Runner"/"My Generation Blues" (Medley) (Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan on 6 December 1975)

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (Shepperton Film Studios, London, 25 May 1978)

Quadrophenia: Deluxe Vinyl Reissue - Replica LP reissue of the soundtrack from the classic and influential 1979 film, adapted by director Franc Roddam from the Who’s 1973 rock opera, that gave rise to the self-styled mod revival in the UK.

Features a searing, star-making performance by Phil Daniels as Jimmy the disaffected mod. Set in 1965, and also starring Leslie Ash, Ray Winstone and Sting as the ‘ace face’, the film is set against a backdrop of the mods and rockers battles of the period.

Includes 13 Who tracks, including "5:15", "Love Reign O’er Me", "Bell Boy" & others - several re-recorded and remixed exclusively for the soundtrack.

Also features 3 tracks not featured on the original 1973 album - "Get Out And Stay Out", "Four Faces" & "Joker James", and classic tracks from the 60s mod era by James Brown, Booker T & The MGs, The Ronettes and others.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"I Am The Sea"

"The Real Me"

"I'm One"

"Love Reign O'er Me"

Side B

"Bell Boy"

"I've Had Enough"

"Helpless Dance"r

"Doctor Jimmy"

Side C

"Zoot Suit (The High Numbers)"

"Hi Heel Sneakers (Cross Section)"

"Get Out And Stay Out"

"Four Faces"

"Joker James"

"The Punk And The Godfather"

Side D

"Night Train" (James Brown)

"Louie Louie" (The Kingsmen)

"Green Onions" (Booker T & The MGs)

"Rhythm Of The Rain" (The Cascades)

"He's So Fine" (The Chiffons)

"Be My Baby" (The Ronettes)

"Da Doo Ron Ron" (The Crystals)