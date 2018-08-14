THE WHO Frontman ROGER DALTREY On Never Developing A Drug Problem - "You Try Getting Three People On Acid From The Monterey Pop Festival All The Way To London!"

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey's autobiography, Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story, will be published on October 18th (October 23rd in North America). In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 74 year old talks about the book, marriage, hip-hop and The Who hit he's sick of singing, He also reveals which deep cut he refuses to even consider playing live and explains why retirement isn’t a priority. An excerpt from the chat follows.

Rolling Stone: You were the only member of The Who to not have to deal with a major substance-abuse problem. How did you avoid that?

Daltrey: "I had to, so I could keep the others in line. You try getting three people on acid from the Monterey Pop Festival all the way to London! I was the one that didn’t take the acid. All I ever did was pot. None of it used to agree with me. It used to affect my singing, and all I ever wanted to be was a good singer. I was fucking boring. Hopefully I never turned into an asshole, ’cause I saw so many people coming out of the bathroom. They went in really good blokes, and they came out complete assholes."

Read the full interview at Rolling Stone.

To celebrate his autobiography, Roger will be at the Southbank Centre’s 2018 London Literature Festival on October 18th. Pre-order Roger’s book to be in with a chance of winning an exclusive personalized signed print. Click here to pre-order the book, buy tickets and get more info.

A book description follows:

Roger Daltrey is the voice of a generation. That generation was the first to rebel, to step out of the shadows of the Second World War... to invent the concept of the teenager.

This is his story, from his birth at the height of the Blitz, through tempestuous school days to his expulsion, age 15, for a crime he did not commit (though he was guilty of many other misdemeanours he'd got away with). Thanks to Mr Kibblewhite, his draconian headmaster, it could all have ended there. The life of a factory worker beckoned.

But then came rock and roll. He made his first guitar from factory off-cuts. He formed a band. The band became The Who - Maximum R&B - and, by luck and by sheer bloody-mindedness, Roger Daltrey became the frontman of one of the biggest rock bands on the planet.

This is the story of My Generation, Tommy and Quadrophenia, of smashed guitars, exploding drums, cars in swimming pools, fights, arrests and redecorated hotel rooms. But it is also the story of how that post-war generation redefined the rules of youth. Out of that, the modern music industry was born - and it wasn't an easy birth. Money, drugs and youthful exuberance were a dangerous mix. This is as much a story of survival as it is of success.

Four years in the making, this is the first time Roger Daltrey has told his story. It is not just his own hilarious and frank account of more than 50 wild years on the road. It is the definitive story of The Who and of the sweeping revolution that was British rock 'n' roll.