THE WHO Frontman ROGER DALTREY Visits Teenage Cancer Patients; Video

In the video below from the Associated Press, legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients and their families in Cleveland to raise awareness of the disease.

The Who's lead singer toured Rainbow Babies Hospital on Monday (July 24th) to spread his message for improved diagnosis and treatment for teens. The 72-year-old Hall Of Famer has been a longtime advocate for improving diagnosis and treatment for teens with cancer.

The Who performed the classics "I Can See For Miles" and "Your Better You Bet" on July 19th on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Video of the performances can be seen below:

The Who perform tonight, July 25th, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Find the band’s complete tour schedule here.