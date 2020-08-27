THE WHO - Late Drummer KEITH MOON's Final Party Investigated On AXS TV's "Final 24"; Video Trailer

A party was typical for Keith Moon, but this was his last...

Keith Moon was known equally as being a revolutionary drummer and for being a bit of a party animal. On his last night alive, Moon headed to a star-studded party, hosted by his friend, Paul McCartney. Surround by temptation, he made an uncharacteristically early departure from the party, returning home where he took several handfuls of Hemineverin and fell asleep. Waking up early and disorientated Moon pops more pills and falls asleep again, but this time he didn’t wake again.

AXS TV investigate his final day on Final 24, airing Wednesday, September 3 at 9/8c. Watch a trailer below: